Jordan has defeated Nepal in a Group A match of the third round of AFC Asian Cup Qualifier, 2023. Jordan defeated Nepal 2-0 in the match at Jaber Al-Ahmad international Stadium in Kuwait.

In the first half, Nepal and Jordan played goal less draw. Jordan netted two goals in second half to secure win. Nepal's keeper Deep Karki had saved penalty kick of Jordan striker Mausa Mohammad Suleman in the first half.

Jordan strikers scored goals in the 69th and 82nd minutes of the match. Nepal is at the bottom of the score board. Nepal is taking on Kuwait on coming Saturday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal