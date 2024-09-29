After censure, airliners decide not to impose maximum airfare

Kathmandu: The domestic airlines companies will refrain from selling tickets at maximum price for the next three days thanks to the public censure of exorbitant fares.

The meeting of the Airlines Operators Association of Nepal (AOAN) that took place on Sunday made a decision to this effect after the backlash from public on the exorbitant ticket price amidst ongoing natural disasters.

AOAN’s President Manoj Karki shared that domestic airlines would sell air tickets at concessional rates on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the AOAN has requested the government to consider discounts on aviation fuel, airport taxes, landing and parking charges which, Karki assured, would enable the Association to further reduce the airfare.

Earlier, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had taken to social networking site, urging the airlines companies to sell air tickets at a discounted price or at the same rate as before at this time of disasters.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) also appealed to the airline comp

anies to avoid selling air tickets at inflated price during the disaster, according to Gyanendra Bhul, Information Officer at the CAAN.

