The locals of Pashupati area staged demonstration demanding the restructuring of Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT). The Pashupati area joint struggle committee has been staging demonstration against the master plan passed by the PADT.

The agitating locals have demanded cancellation of the master plan and resignation of the PADT officials. The struggle committee staged human-chain on Wednesday. Committee coordinator Asman Sangat argued that PADT had only political officials and had no representation of people. Removal of ancient and cultural settlements, and damage caused to jatra, festivals were unacceptable, he added.

He further argued that the development activities in the PADT were carried out by going beyond the Ancient Monument Protection Act. Even the first master plan was not implemented.

Meanwhile, a dozen of organizations including World Hindu Federation have shown concern over closure of Pashupati Temple citing the coronavirus infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal