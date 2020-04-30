business

Businessman Sulav Agrawal, in police custody on the charge of blackmarketing, was granted bail by Kathmandu district court today. However, he was re-arrested by police on the charge of money laundering.

Agrawal had been arrested red handed selling thermal gun in an exorbitant price. Following the re-arrest, Agrawal has been sent to the Anti-money laundering department, said chief of Metropolitan Police Range SSP Shyam Lal Gyawali. The investigation will now be carried out by the Inland Revenue Department.

Source: National News Agency Nepal