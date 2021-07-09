General

The National Sports Council and National Trauma Centre have entered an agreement, according to which, the Centre will provide free medical treatment to the sportspersons on discount.

The deal coordinated by Nepal Confederation of Sports (NECOS) was signed between Member-Secretary of Council Ramesh Kumar Silwal and Centre’s officiating chief medical superintendent Dr Santosh Poudel on Friday.

From now, the sportspersons -both national and international, will receive 24-hours emergency services, blood transfusion centre service, pharmacy, radiology/imaging services (x-ray, CT scan, USG among others), pathology lab, surgery services and trauma and orthopedic surgery among others in concession.

The sportspersons will be provided with other medical services such as neuro surgery, orthoscopy surgery, burn plastic, general surgery, vascular surgery, ICU services and physiotherapy among others.

According to the agreement, the sportsperson party shall bear the expenses for the services and medicines that were not available in the Centre and other surgery tools.

Focal persons will be designated by both parties to facilitate the injured or sick sportspersons for effective medical services in the Centre.

On the occasion Council Member-Secretary Silwal expressed his gratitude to those enabling environment for the agreement. He also thanked the Centre for considering their proposal to render medical care to the sportspersons on discounted fees.

Likewise, Centre’s Dr Poudel shared that they agreed to enter the agreement after their viewpoint that those sportspersons contributing to the country should be accorded special consideration.

Source: National News Agency Nepal