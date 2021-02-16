General

Mahendranagar Airport in Kanchanpur which has remained closed for long is to be re-operated. The three-tier government has agreed to work on the extension and capacity enhancement project in regard with the airport.

The federal, province and local governments have signed an agreement for partnering on the project. The agreement was signed on Monday at Singha Durbar on the witness of Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Bhanubhakta Dhakal

Far West Province Assembly member Prakash Rawal, Bhimdutta municipality mayor Surendra Bista and Dodhara Chandani municipality representative (ward no chair) Gyanendra Bahek were present on the occasion.

Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) director general Rajan Pokhrel, Far West Province industry, tourist, forest and environment ministry's secretary Yagyanath Dahal, Bhimduta municipality chief administrative officer Pushkar Prasad Bhatta and Dodhara Chandani municipality's chief administrative officer Ganesh Dutta Mishra signed on the agreement papers and exchanged the documents.

According to CAAN director general Pokhrel, the airport established in 1963 AD under the then Aviation Department was closed after the long operation. The airport's route was from Mahendranagar to Nepalgun and Nepalgunj to Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal