Trading

The government, through the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), today distributed agricultural equipments among 17 farmers of Lalmohan upazila of the district at subsidised rates.

The grassroots farmers will get the machinery at 70 percent subsidy price in the district under the integrated farm mechanization scheme programme so that they can boost farm-outputs by reducing production cost.

Member of Parliament from Bhola-3 constituency Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon inaugurated the distribution function as the chief guest at the Lalmohan Upazila Parishad Auditorium this afternoon with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Anamika Nazrul in the chair.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) organized the distribution function.

The chief guest said that the present government is working to modernize agriculture as per the election pledge.

"The country is moving towards mechanization and modernization of agriculture sector. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is giving subsidies to agriculture to ensure the continuation of agricultural production and food security. As a result, our farmers are benefiting and the agricultural system is prospering," he added.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Giasuddin Ahmed, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Fakrul Alam Howladar, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Abul Hasan Rimon and Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Abu Hasnain, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Among the equipments there are five combined harvester machines, 10 power thresher machines and two rice trans planters machines.

The government has provided Taka 45 lakh as subsidy to buy the equipments.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha