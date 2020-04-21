General

The Agriculture and Forestry University, Rampur, has produced Titepati Sanitizer (Mugwort Hand-cleaner).

The aromatic hand-cleaner produced from the University’s Organic Technology Centre has used ethanol, glycerin, hydrogen peroxide and mugwort.

University’s assistant professor Saroj Sapkota shared this sanitizer was the first of its kind substance produced by the use of mugwort, adding it meets all the standards issued from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In the first phase, the Centre produced 180 litres of sanitizer and has packed in 20-ml bottles. The produce was brought in use from Monday and were distributed to the vegetables and fruits producers and farmers in Narayanghad of Chitwan and Gaindakot of Nawalpur.

Source: National News Agency