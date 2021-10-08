General

Newly appointed Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Mahindra Raya Yadav, has said agriculture sector is the strong basis for country's economy.

Assuming his office at the Ministry on Friday, Minister Yadav expressed commitment to forward the agro sector in a scientific way and to provide subsidy to the farmers citing the pandemic situation.

He directed the employees to play an active role in resolving problems after identifying the problems of agro sector.

Secretaries Dr Krishna Prasad Acharya and Dr Govinda Sharma, Joint-Secretary Prakash Sanjel, Under-Secretary Tek Prasad Luintel, among others welcomed Minister Yadav at the Ministry.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Minister for Youth and Sports, Maheshwor Jung Gahatraj, also assumed his office. On the occasion, he expressed commitment to help in development of sports sector.

A team led by Joint-Secretary of the Ministry, Bishnu Raj Dhakal, welcomed the Minister at the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal