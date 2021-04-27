General

A large number of passengers going home from Kathmandu have thronged at Bus Park in Gongabu in the capital city ahead of the week-long prohibitory order to be enforced in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

The prohibitory order will come into effect from coming Thursday, aimed at breaking the chain of coronavirus infection that has rapidly spread in the recent days.

A joint meeting of the Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur on Monday decided to shut down everything except essential services.

With the decision of the administration, the public vehicles heading to their destinations in the districts are crowded.

Likewise, the passengers for the long routes have complained for unavailability of the tickets to return to their home. Such a problem was reported even due to limited number of vehicles for the long routes.

Jayaraj Joshi from Bajhang district said he did not get the ticket to return to his home.

Source: National News Agency Nepal