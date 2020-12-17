General

The Nepal Airlines Corporation which has been operating flights to Humla since last week after a long gap has slashed the airfare from Humla to Nepalgunj.

Now, the air fare from Humla to Nepalgunj has been determined at Rs 5,300 against Rs 6,595.

Chief of Nepal Airlines, Simkot, Bal Bahadur Sunar, said that the airfare from Humla to Nepalgunj has been decreased from Wednesday after Nepal Airlines, Humla, requested the central office for the same as private airlines have been charging less airfare than Nepal Airlines.

Similarly, the airfare from Nepalgunj to Simkot has been fixed at Rs 7,900, he added. The Nepal Airlines has been making flight to Humla once in a week on Monday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal