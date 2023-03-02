Key Issues

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati has said the services of the airports should be passenger-friendly.

Addressing the officials of the civil aviation sector at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Thursday, Minister Kirati said a serious question was raised as the airports were still not in the citizens' access. "We all have zeal to build our nation. The airport should be equipped and passenger-friendly. Nepal's airport management should be a model in the world. But, the question dogging us is why the airport is not in the citizens' access," Minister Kirati reminded the officials.

Hinting at the sufferings on the part of passengers for lack of strong coordination between the ministries and line agencies, Minister Kirati said that the governmental agencies should facilitate the processes to ensure easy and accessible services to the citizens, while considering the issues of security sensitivities.

The Minister asked the officials to ensure better infrastructures and end the trend of making long queues of the passengers at the airports. He also urged to install more counters and make the airports disable-friendly up to the places for the collection of boarding pass.

Kirati also drew attention of the officials about the sufferings of the passengers caused due to repeated server down of the immigration office at TIA. He also warned the officials that he would be obliged to make ill practices public with evidences if the existing status of the TIA was not improved.

Source: National News Agency Nepal