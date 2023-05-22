Key Issues, politics

The ruling Awami League and its affiliated bodies today staged demonstrations and held rallies in protest against the death threat given recently to AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by a BNP leader.

The AL Leaders at different rallies said the BNP could not come out of the politics of killing and plot yet.

In the morning, Jubo League leaders staged a sit-in programme and a protest rally at the central Shaheed Minar in the capital. At the rally, Jubo League leaders said the BNP is threatening to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as part of its anti-state conspiracy.

They said the BNP will be faced politically on the streets.

Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil and other leaders were present.

Meanwhile, Swechchhasebok League held a protest rally in front of the AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue here.

They demanded exemplary punishment of BNP leader Abu Sayeed Chand who gave a death threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Awami Swechasebak League acting president Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Shachchu and its general secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu, along with leaders and activists of central and Dhaka city units of the body were present.

The Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) arranged a student rally in front of the Raju Sculpture of Dhaka University where BCL president Saddam Hossain said that those who threatened to kill Sheikh Hasina must be brought to justice.

Dhaka University Teachers' Association formed a human chain on the campus.

AL joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif at a rally said if anyone thinks of giving the AL president a scratch, the AL leaders and activists know how to break their teeth and punish them.

The Bangladesh Krishak League organised a demonstration in front of the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office, protesting the death threat given to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Krishak League president Samir Chand presided over the meeting.

To this end, the Mahila Awami League held a demonstration and protest rally in front of Jatiya Press Club this afternoon.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha