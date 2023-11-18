AL sells 1,074 nomination forms on first day

DHAKA, The ruling Awami League (AL) today sold 1,074 nomination forms on the first day of the nomination paper distribution for the 12th national elections.

"Among them, 1,060 people directly collected the nomination forms, while 14 aspirant candidates collected the forms online," AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua told journalists after the sale of nomination forms on the first day at the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office here this afternoon.

He said the AL sold 214 party nomination forms in Dhaka Division, 201 in Chattogram Division, 55 in Sylhet Division, 105 in Mymensingh Division, 75 in Barishal Division, 125 in Khulna Division, 109 in Rangpur Division and 176 in Rajshahi Division.

Earlier, in the morning, the sale of AL nomination forms officially started at the party's central office. AL President Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the sale of nomination papers.

Later, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, a member of the AL advisory council, first collected the party nomination form on behalf of AL President Sheikh Hasina for Gopalganj-3 seat. After that, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader collected the nomination form.

AL's nomination papers can be collected and submitted every day from 10 am to 4 pm till next Tuesday (November 21).

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha