AL to hold rally tomorrow on its 75th founding anniversary

Bangladesh Awami League will hold a colorful rally tomorrow in the capital on the occasion of the party’s 75th founding anniversary (Platinum Jubilee).

The rally will start at 2:30 pm from the Shikha Chirantan in capital’s historic Suhrawardy Udyan and end at Bangabandhu Bhavan, Dhanmondi-32.

The Awami League, largest political party of the country, was formed on June 23, 1949, steered the nation under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to liberate the country from the clutch of subjugation in 1971.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha