Nepal Telecom (NT) has reached the entire 85 local levels in Gandaki Province with its 4G internet service.

Speaking at a press meet here today, Company joint-spokesperson Ranjit Lohiya said the local levels in the Province have 503 4G towers.

The complaint about the NTC networking quality issue surfaced during the service extension would be addressed, he said.

According to him, it has been ascertained that the NTC network is not available at 48 locations in the Province and the Company plans to fix its towers there soon. Likewise, 1,174,000 SIM cards have been readied for the operation of ‘NT Fiber to the Home (FTTH) service’.

Company managing director Dilliram Adhikari said only profit was not the goal of the NT. “Its activities are service-oriented, too.”

He added that telecommunications equipment were transported to Manang by a flight to restore the service affected by the flood there in this monsoon. Likewise, it provides an easy and accessible package targeting students attending online classes. He vowed for better NT services in the days to home.

The NT has lately lunched its digital payment service ‘Namaste Pay’. The service was launched on September 14. The mobile money service has the 62 percent investment of NT and 38 percent of the Nepal Rastra Bank, according to Lohiya.

Source: National News Agency Nepal