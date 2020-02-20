Key Issues

Nepali Congress (NC) central member Shanker Bhandari has claimed that NC has spearheaded all the movements meant for change in Nepal.

Inaugurating a newly-constructed ward office building of Rishing rural municiplaity-8 in Tanahun on Wednesday, he said all changes were made possible with NC in the centre stage of leadership.

"It was NC which spearheaded the revolution to usurp Rana regime prevailing for 104 years and led the 1990 AD people's movement and 2006 April Uprising for reinstating democracy", he said, adding, "NC also provided leadership in bringing the then rebel CPN (Maoist) to peaceful political mainstream and promulgate the new Constitution".

Also speaking on the occasion, rural municipality chair Rajendra Krishna Shrestha and Constituent Assembly member Jhul Bahadur Ale, among others stressed that the people's representatives should work to translate people's aspirations into action.

The ward office building was constructed at the cost of Rs 4 million, shared ward chair Bhaksira Ale.

Road leading to Manahunkot will remain closed for 1.5 months

A road leading to Manahunkot based in Byas municipality-5, which is being developed as a tourism hub, will remained closed for one-and-a-half months.

The road has been shut for the period due to its up-gradation nearby Manahunkot.

Proprietor of contractor company Raniban Construction Keshab Dhungana informed the road stretch has been shut for carrying out RCC on 400-metre-long portion of the stretch.

The road is being constructed and renovated under the responsibility of Federal Project Implementation Unit.

Byas municipality office was already made informed about the closure of road service keeping concerned ward, district administration office and police office in the communication loop. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal