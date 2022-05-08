General

The Airlines Operators Association of Nepal (AOAN) has said that all the regular domestic flights except those concerning humanitarian rescue, support flights and the flights to be operated under the government’s directives would be closed on May 13.

All the airlines affiliated to the Association are suspending domestic flights on the Local Election Day on May 13 in accordance with the Standard Related to Vehicular Movement on Voting Day, Local Level Member Election 2022 issued by the Election Commission.

The Association stated this through a press release today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal