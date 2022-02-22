General

All the educational institutions in Patan municipality of Baitadi district were shut today to mourn the death of four persons including three students.

Patan municipality announced to close the school to mourn the death of four persons, said Chief Administrative Officer of the municipality, Rajendra Prasad Bhatta. Issuing a notice, the municipality paid tribute towards the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Gyanu Bista, 12, Lalit Awasthi, 17, Rajendra Panta, 14, and Janak Raj Panta, 45, of Patan municipality were killed in a tipper accident on Monday. Gyanu, lalit and Rajendra were students of Sigas Secondary School, Garuda.

Gyanu, Lalit and Janank Raj died on the spot while Rajendra died on the way to hospital, said police.

Five others—Sandeep Bista, 20, Sunil Bhatta, 12, Amit Bista, 12, Sudeep Panta, 12, and Mahesh Prasad Panta of Patan municipality-3 were injured in the same incident. All the injured are receiving treatment at Dadeldhura Hospital. Condition of Sandeep is said to be critical and he has been referred to Dhangadhi for further treatment.

The accident took place when the tipper (Ba 3 Kha 4879) heading towards Patan from Gujar fell 300 meters off the road. Police have arrested the tipper driver.

Reason behind the accident has not been ascertained yet and further investigation into the case was underway, said Chief of the Area Police Office, Patan, Rajesh Shahi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal