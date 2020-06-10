Health & Safety

All the services of the health facility at Punarbas municipality-5, Tribhuvanbasti in Kanchanpur district have been closed down following confirmation of coronavirus among health workers since Tuesday.

COVID-19 focal person of Health Office Kanchanpur Siddharaj Bhatta said all the services of the health post have been shut down for contract tracing of the people coming to the contract of the infected health workers.

Swab samples of the health workers of the health facility and other suspects were also collected for coronavirus test. “The swab samples collected were sent for laboratory test”, he said, adding the health services would not resume until the receipt of test results.

As many as 13 persons including health workers of Purnabas were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus on Monday. According to hospital’s information officer Dilip Kumar Shrestha, three male and two female from Bhimdutta municipality and a male from Shuklaphanta municipality have tested positive for the virus. With this the number of infected has reached 32 in Kanchanpur.

Three police personnel also have tested positive for the virus in Kanchanpur. The infected include an Assistant Sub Inspector and a police constable, deputed for the security of quarantine at Baijanath secondary school in Bhimdutta municipality and a police serving at Kahddakangkad police post at Purnabas municipality.

Two among them are undergoing treatment at the Isolation Ward of Mahakali Hospital and one is being treated at the Seti State Hospital, informed Sub Inspector of District Police Office, Kanchanpur Amar Thapa. All three infected security personnel however are in normal health condition.

This is so far the first time the deadly virus has infected the police personnel in Sudurpaschim state.

The quarantine set up at Baijanath School has been sealed off after the confirmation of coronavirus among police persons. As informed, contract tracing and swab sample collection from people who came in to contact with the infected police is underway. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal