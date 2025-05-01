All Labour Must Be Respected, States Former PM Bhattarai



Kathmandu: Chairman of Nepal Samajwadi Party (Naya Shakti) and former Prime Minister Dr. Baburam Bhattarai emphasized the need for high regard towards both physical and mental labour of all workers. He made these remarks while speaking at a programme organized by the Nepal Socialist Trade Union Federation and Nepal Samajwadi Newa: Association to mark May Day.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dr. Bhattarai expressed concerns that communist leaders often neglect labour rights and welfare issues once they assume power. He highlighted that intermediaries and commission seekers have taken precedence over genuine workers.





Dr. Bhattarai pointed out that the federal democratic republic system in Nepal was achieved through the efforts of labourers and the general public. He regretted that failing to address workers’ genuine concerns remains a significant issue.





During the event, Dr. Bhattarai advocated for the adoption of a directly elected presidential system and a fully proportional electoral system to ensure political stability and economic prosperity in Nepal. He also mentioned his recent visit to India, where he discussed strengthening Nepal-India relations and advised Indian leaders to disregard misinformation spread by pro-monarchists.

