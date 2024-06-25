All local governments in Jumla unveil annual budget



All eight local governments in Jumla have unveiled their budget for the fiscal year 2081/82 BS.

All the local governments here have included programmes such as preservation of indigenous crops, education, health, agriculture, communication, drinking water and job opportunities for the unemployed.

Tila Rural Municipality has come up with the budget of Rs 474 million for the upcoming fiscal year. According to Tila RM Vice-Chairperson Gaurikala Budha, the annual policy, programme and budget has been introduced placing emphasis on health, education, agriculture, tourism and infrastructure.

Sinja Rural Municipality has presented a budget of Rs 412.1 million for the next fiscal year. Chairperson of Sinja RM Purna Prasad Dhital, said the budget was unveiled being based on the revenue sources, including internal revenue, inter-government revenue sharing and the revenues from the federal and provincial governments.

Tatopani RM has brought the annual budget of Rs 494 million. Guthichaur RM has presented the bud

get of Rs 411 million. Likewise, Hima RM unveiled the annual budget of Rs 494.1 million, informed its Chairperson Laxman Shahi.

Kanakasundari RM introduced the budget of Rs 510.2 million and Patarasi RM brought the annual budget of 444.9 million.

The only municipality of the district, Chandannath came up with the budget of Rs 671 million for the next fiscal year, informed Mayor Ram Devi Khadka. Major focus of the budget is on well-managed urbanization, environment protection, disaster risk reduction, solid waste management and drinking water.

Likewise, Guthichaur, Patarasi, Kanakasundari ad Tatopani rural municipalities have introduced their budgets laying emphasis on agriculture, communications, health and physical infrastructure development.

Tila RM has prioritized delivering public service to the doorsteps of the citizens through integrated mobile service and gradually reducing tax burden.

Source: National News Agency Nepal