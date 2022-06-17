General

Seven Indian nationals, who were missing while rafting in the Kaligandaki river on Thursday evening, have been rescued. The Indian tourists from Gorakhpur area had gone missing in the river after a boat capsized while rafting near Rani Mahal area of Palpa.

Chief District Officer (CDO) of Palpa Jagannath Panta said all seven persons were rescued within 45 minutes of the incident with the help of local residents and boatmen.

Likewise, CDO Panta said suggestions have been given to all not to go for boating in the Kaligandaki river as the monsoon season has already started.

Source: National News Agency Nepal