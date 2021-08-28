Health & Safety, medical

Spokesperson for the government and Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has said COVID-19 vaccines would be made available to all qualified citizens by the Nepali month of Chaitra (seven months away).

The government's first priority is to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all citizens, he said at an event organised by the Nepali Congress ward committee at Inaruwa-9 in Sunsari district here Saturday.

Stating that people have put their faith and expectation in the incumbent government, he said it would fulfill its responsibility to protect people, the constitution and democracy and maintain peace and security in the country.

Meanwhile, many cadres and leaders of various political parties entered the Nepali Congress. On the occasion, Minister Karki, also the NC leader, and leaders welcomed them.

Source: National News Agency Nepal