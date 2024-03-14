All parties’ unity must for protecting national interest: UML Chair Oli

Chairman of CPN (UML) and former prime minister KP Sharma Oli has said national interest could be served better with unity among all political parties. All parties' unity counts much for country's territorial unity, independence and national interest. Chairman Oli was putting forth such views at a programme organized to inaugurate a ward office building for Dodhara Chandani municipality-6 of Kanchapur district. "Unity is essential also for curbing corruption and taking action against those involved in financial sleaze," he underscored. He argued that development activities could not move forward in absence of political concord. Oli further viewed importance of public service is reflected on how effectively they are delivered to the people. "I take initiative to solve the problems facing the people here," the former Prime Minister vowed. On the occasion, Mayor of Dodhara Chandani municipality, Kishor Limbu, sought UML Chairman Oli's cooperation on resolving problems facing the local people. "Mahakali River erosion is a severe problem here. Shuklaphanta Reserve creates obstruction on development activities," he made aware. Meanwhile, Chairman Oli inspected the four-lane motorable bridge over the Mahakali River and the site where the dry port is proposed. Source: National News Agency Nepal