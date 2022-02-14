General

An all-party meeting summoned by Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota has kicked off at the Singha Durbar.

The session is attended by Nepali Congress President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘ Prachanda’, CPN ( Unified Socialist) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Socialist Party Chair Upendra Yadav, Janamorcha’s Parliamentary Pary leader Durga Poudel and Nepal Workers and Peasants’ Party lawmaker Prem Suwal.

CPN ( Maoist Centre)’s Parliamentary Party chief whip Dev Prasad Gurung, Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Khadka and Minister for Home Affairs Balkrishna Khand are among those attending the session.

The Speaker called the meeting of political parties represented in the Federal Parliament following the registration of a motion of impeachment against Chief Justice Cholendra Shumser JB Rana, questioning his performance by the lawmakers from the ruling parties on Sunday. The meeting is expected to also discuss about the latest political developments in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal