An all-party meeting called by Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota to end the deadlock surfaced in the parliament is taking place this afternoon.

The meeting has been called for 2.30 pm Monday at Lhotse Hall in the New Baneswor-based federal parliament building. According to the Speaker’s Secretariat, the all-party meeting would be focused on contemporary issues, including ending deadlock underway in the parliament.

It is shared that Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC)’s parliamentary party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML’s parliamentary party leader KP Sharma Oli, CPN (Maoist Centre)’s parliamentary party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist)’s parliamentary party leader Madhav Kumar Nepal have been invited to the meeting.

Likewise, other invitees are Janata Samajwadi Party’s parliamentary party leader Upendra Yadav, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party leader Mahantha Thakur, Durga Poudel from Janamorcha, Prem Suwal from Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and Rajendra Lingden from Rastriya Prajatantra Party.

The parliamentary proceedings have been affected due to obstruction by main opposition CPN-UML since the convening of the current session of the parliament. Though the parliament meeting was held twice on Sunday, it was postponed up to Tuesday.

In an effort to remove the deadlock, Speaker Sapkota on Sunday held discussions with main opposition party’s chief whip Bishal Bhattarai, whip Shanta Chaudhary and parliamentary member Khagaraj Adhikari.

CPN-UML parliamentary members have been chanting slogans demanding prohibition to the Members of Parliament (MPs) facing party action to participate in parliamentary proceedings.

