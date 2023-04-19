General

All Nepali security personnel deputed for peacekeeping mission in Sudan are safe.

Nepali Army Spokesperson, Krishna Prasad Bhandari said two Nepali Army personnel, three Nepali Police personnel and one Armed Police Force were deputed there and all of them were safe.

As many as 185 people have been so far killed and 1,800 people injured in violent incidents taking place in Sudan since the past few days.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had already telephoned the two rival leaders and appealed for a ceasefire in Sudan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal