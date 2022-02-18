General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has claimed that the federal, democratic, republican and inclusive system of governance has been established in the country while taking strides on the basis of the success achieved from the 1950s (2007 BS) political revolution.

Extending best wishes on the 72nd Democracy Day, Prime Minister Deuba asserted that we all Nepali people now are able to live a life with freedom and self-dignity as well as enjoy civil rights and liberties by standing on the foundation of 1950s revolution. “General people now have enjoyed the access to all levels and structures of the state. It is also the long-term result of the epochal political revolution of 2007 BS”, he added.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to consolidate the achievements made so far. “Today we have truly become dignified and sovereign citizens of an independent country. Politically the country has made a sea-change. The 2007 BS political revolution along with the people’s revolution of 1990 (2046 BS) and 2006 (2062/63 BS) have spectacular roles behind these achievements”, Deuba stated in the message.

The 1950s political revolution for democracy was an epoch-making revolution having far-reaching and historical importance in Nepal’s history, he said, adding, on the foundation of the revolution, various revolutions occurred that resulted in today’s democracy, republic and federal system of governance.

PM Deuba said that democracy was established in Nepal in 2007 BS today by ending the autocratic Rana regime on the joint efforts of then King Tribhuvan, different political parties and the Nepali people under the leadership of Nepali Congress.

It was the day that established people’s rights, freedom and rule of law in the country, the PM noted.

The history remembered the day as a day when people’s fundamental rights were established and their political representation was ensured in governance.

Underlining the need to take strides by institutionalizing the hard-earned achievements with the epochal political changes in the country, he spoke the urgency of political unity and shared efforts with democratic process and system.

The Prime Minister expressed respect to all martyrs, leaders and cadres who sacrificed their lives for the sake of democracy in the 1950s epochal political revolution and subsequent political struggles and movements for civil rights, reads the best wishes message. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal