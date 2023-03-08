General

All preparations have been completed in connection with the election of the President taking place on Thursday.

Election Officer Mahesh Sharma Paudel said that all preparations- technical, human resources and other managerial-related – have been complete in view of the voting for the election of the President to be held at Lhotse Hall of the Parliament Building in New Baneshwar.

Two separate polling stations for the federal parliamentarians and the Province Assembly members have been set up in the Hall. Paudel said the polling booths have been constructed with the mobilisation of teams along with the polling officers.

The voting will be held from 10:00 am to 3:00pm. Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel and CPN (UML) Vice-Chair Subash Chandra Nembang are the candidates for the post of President.

Three hundred and thirty-two federal parliament members and 550 provincial assembly members are the voters in the Presidential election.

Separate lines for male and female will be managed for the voting. Resting place with separate tents has been allocated for the voters and the media persons.

The weightage of one vote of the federal parliament lawmaker is 79 and that of the Province Assembly member is 48.

The Office of the Election Officer has said that counting of votes would be started after the voting completes at 3:00pm and the results announced within 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers from all provinces have already arrived in Kathmandu for the election.

