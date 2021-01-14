General

The 23rd National Earthquake Safety Day is going to be observed at the premises of historical and religious Kumari temple at Bode of Madhyapurthimi municipality in the district this year.

The Day is going to be observed on January 15 under the slogan ‘Earthquake safety, protection of lives of people in public cooperation’, said Coordinator of Earthquake Safety Day Publicity Sub-Committee and officiating Director General of Department of Urban Development and Building Construction, Padam Kumar Mainali.

Coordinator of Earthquake Safety Day Management Committee Sub-Committee and Mayor Madan Sundar Shrestha said that all preparations of the programme to be organised at Thimi have been completed.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been invited as the chief guest of the programme and he is scheduled to inaugurate 'Earthquake Safety Digital Expo'. Coordinator of Main Organising Committee and Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa would chair the programme.

Mayor Shrestha said, "The municipality has completed all preparations of the programme. Security arrangement will be made strong."

Source: National News Agency Nepal