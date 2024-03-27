All preparations for SEE completed



Kathmandu: All preparations for the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) that is to begin from Thursday has been completed, according to the National Examinations Board.

Dr Mahaashram Sharma, Chairperson of the Board, informed that all the preparations for the upcoming exam have been completed and over 500,000 questions papers and answer sheets have been sent to all 77 districts.

Altogether 504,414 students from 10,806 schools are appearing in the exam that will run through April 9, informed Nandalal Poudel, SEE Exam Controller at the Board.

Among the aspiring examinees, 250,772 are female and 253,627 were male and 15 were sexual and gender minorities.

Altogether 2,064 exam centres have been set up for the exam with the highest in Kathmandu at 127 and lowest in Manang and Mustang district at one each, said Exam Controller Poudel.

Meanwhile, one exam centre has been set up in Japan where 23 students are expected to sit for the exam, he added. A total of 77,485 human resources will be mobilized directly

to conduct the exam smoothly, the Board said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal