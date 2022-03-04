General

All sorts of prohibitory orders issued earlier in the Kathmandu Valley following the increase in COVID-19 have been lifted with the decreasing trend of virus of late.

The prohibitory orders will be removed from March 5. All three districts in the valley (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur) confirmed this on Friday. With this, activities relating to politics, economy, society, education and other professions will resume full-fledged by following the health protocols.

The order to remove the prohibitory order has been made by exercising rights given by the Local Administration Act, 2028, the Infectious Disease Act, 2020, the smart lockdown procedure, 2078 for risk control, regulation and prohibition of COVID-19, recommendations of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Coordination Centre, and the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers, it is stated.

The three district administration offices thanked the people for helping the government in the prevention and control of the virus by abiding by the prohibitory orders.

Source: National News Agency Nepal