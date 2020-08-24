General

All services have been resumed from today at the BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital here. The hospital administration had since August 16 closed all services except the emergency after the health workers at the hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

Hospital’s executive director Dr Dej Kumar Gautam said the swabs collected from the doctors, health workers and employees working at the hospital have been tested, and the medical staff who have tested negative for the virus would resume the hospital services from today.

He said coronavirus infection was found in 17 nurses and four assistants. The entire hospital facility has been fully disinfected. The OPD services have been made regular.

Dr Gautam said more than 50 ambulances bring patients to the hospital from different parts of the country on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the laboratory at the hospital would be made more systematic and COVID-19 tests conducted. Dr Gautam said the laboratory would be brought into operation in a couple of days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal