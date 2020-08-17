General

The Bharatpur Hospital providing treatment for coronavirus has closed all services except the emergency ones after medicos involved in the COVID-19 treatment were found to have contracted the virus.

Hospital’s chief medical superintendent, department of obstetric and gynaecology chief and other doctors and health workers were tested positive for the virus, prompting the hospital administration to suspend the services.

The hospital administration on Sunday evening issued a notice, informing of the closure of all services except emergency ones until a further notice. According to the notice, hospital’s general OPD services will be closed and patients will be treated through an integrated emergency service chain. However, it will continue services for those patients requiring emergency surgery, according to hospital information officer LeeladharPoudel.

It may be noted that the hospital’s emergency ward which was closed with the detection of virus on an emergency health workers was reopened only on Saturday night.

Source: National News Agency