CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has urged one and all to be active from their respective places to end inhuman practice of caste and race- based discrimination and untouchability.

In a message on the occasion of 58th International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination today, Chair Oli shared that it was necessary to launch awareness campaign from all walks of life of the society to end racial discrimination.

"Though the laws have restricted inhuman practices like untouchability, it has not been completely eradicated. It is necessary to launch awareness from all walks of life of the society", reads the message.

Saying the UML has been fighting against discrimination based on caste, gender, religion and culture, he opined the UML-led government had played a leading role in policy-level reform for economic empowerment and social dignity of victims of social discrimination.

The message reads, "All types of caste-based discrimination, injustice, superstition, crime, deprivation and violence should be ended to fulfill national aspiration 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali'."

Similarly, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairperson, Madhav Kumar Nepal, has said it was necessary to stand against untouchability and caste-based discrimination for building a civilized society.

In a message on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Chair Nepal mentioned that a society of co-existent would be built through social justice, equality and freedom if we all united against untouchability and racial discrimination.

Saying his party has been carry out political activities since long to maintain equality making the Nepali society free from such violence and discrimination, he pointed out the need of awareness campaign against caste-based discrimination.

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is observed on March 21 every year since 1966.

National News Agency Nepal