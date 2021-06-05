General

Nepal Workers and Peasants Party Chairman Narayan Man Bijukchhe has opined that all should be equally responsible for the preservation of the Chure region.

While releasing a book ‘Nantapolhan Jirnodwar 2077 BS’ published by Bhaktapur Municipality here today, leader Bijukchhe argued that the Chure region was one of the important natural resources of the country therefore it should be preserved.

He further shared that previous governments were also equally responsible along with the incumbent government for the degradation of the Chure region.

He also said that the foreign interests were also responsible in this mission.

On another note, leader Bijukchhe argued that selection of the inefficient ones in the post of the ministers were weakening the state and pushing it backwards.

Bijukchhe also opined to initiate to preserve the heritages of the district.

He shared that the book was an important document in the field. The party secretary Prem Suwal, Bhaktapur Municipality Mayor Sunil Prajapati and others opined to renovate and reconstruct the heritage in own initiations rather waiting for others. The historical Nyatapol Temple is being renovated in the initiation of the Municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal