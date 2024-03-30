All sides should unite for rights, representation and respect: DPM Yadav



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population Upendra Yadav said there was no alternative but to work in unison for the rights, representation and respect of the oppressed and marginalized communities.

Addressing the closing session of the two-day training organized by the Federation of Backward Classes Nepal on Saturday in Janakpurdham, he said even though the backward and oppressed classes are in majority by population they have been denied of proper rights, representation and respect due to their inability to be organized.

Mentioning that organization is a strength in the present era, Deputy Prime Minister Yadav also urged the backward classes to move forward in an organized manner laying emphasis on educating their children to empower their community.

Over 100 trainees from different regions of the country participated in the two-day training. Bharat Mahato, president of the Backward Classes Federation had chaired the training the training session.

Source: National News Agency Nepal