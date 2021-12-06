Human Rights

Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Sashi Shrestha said that the local, provincial and federal governments are working in tandem to collect the data to address the issues relating to the landless people.

In a meeting with United Nations Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Olivier De Schutter at her office on Monday, Minister Shrestha shared that the government had already sprung into action with an action-plan to resolve the issues facing the landless Dalits, landless squatters, freed bonded labourers and kamlari.

Special rapportuer Olivier called on Minister Shrestha during his visit to Nepal to study the efforts and practices put in place here to end poverty as well as to examine the human rights situation of the impoverished communities.

Stating that poverty was a common issues for the world, Minister Shrestha called for collective effort, coordination, collaboration in eliminating poverty. On the occasion, the Minister extended her gratitude to the UN for its support to protect human rights.

She was confident to receive more integrated and coordinated support from the UN and the international community in future to liberate humankind from poverty.

Visiting special rapporteur Olivier, during the meeting, expressed his concerns and queries on a wide range of issues such as implementation status of constitutional provisions, efforts of the Ministry to end poverty and to ensure land for the landless people, among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal