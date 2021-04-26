General

The Tribhuvan University has postponed all its examinations. The meeting today of the TU Office of the Controller of Examinations Central Examinations Operation Committee decided to postpone the examinations that were scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

As lockdown and prohibitory orders have been enforced in various parts of the country to stem the spread of the second epidemic of Corona Virus, it was not possible to hold examinations at present, said examinations controller Puspa Raj Joshi. The examinations will be held at a later date after things get normal.

The TU was scheduled to hold annual examinations of Graduate and Post-graduate level, second year. The humanities, education and science faculties were supposed to hold the examinations starting tomorrow until May 2. Following May 2, semester level examinations of master's level were scheduled to be held.

It may be noted that the Steering Committee of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee had taken a decision to postpone all pre-scheduled examinations to be held physically in all the educations institutions with effect from today. The decision was taken on Sunday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal