All wards of Lo-Ghekar Damodarkunda rural municipality have constructed their administrative buildings.

Office buildings of all five wards in the rural municipality were constructed. Chairperson of the rural municipality, Lopsang Chhomfel Bista shared that all wards office buildings have been inaugurated.

"We have brought into formal operation of all wards office buildings since December 6-7", he shared.

The ward office buildings were constructed at Charang in ward-1, Dhami in ward-2, Ghiling in ward-3, Surkhang in ward-4 and Tangya in ward 5.

Each building with six rooms were constructed in uniformed design. The buildings were constructed with the use of local materials in a way to reflect indigenous quality.

Each ward building construction costs ranging from five to six million rupees, shared rural municipality chair Bista.

With the construction of ward buildings service delivery and office operation have become easier, said ward chair of Charang, Tai Dhuntu Thakuri. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal