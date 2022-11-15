General

Chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre) and former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said the only agenda of the ruling alliance were good governance and development. He believed that once the alliance was ensured victory, it would build stable governments from province to federal levels.

Addressing an election assembly organized by the democratic-left alliance at Rainas Municipality-4 in the district on Monday, Chairman Dahal argued, “There is public wave for the alliance. It will bring political stability.”

The election this time has much significance because it is chiefly the battle between two forces- those for regression and those for progression. Chairman Dahal reminded that Nepali Congress and the Maoist party had huge contribution to the peace process. He viewed that the construction of corridor along Chepe, Dordi, Marsyangdi, Madi and Madi will assure elevation of people’s lifestyle in Lamjung.

On the occasion, senior leader of the Nepali Congress, Ramchandra Poudel, said it was country’s need to forge electoral alliance, so the alliance party cadres must vote for the alliance candidates.

According to him, the political change has ensured Singh Durbar in each village- to dalits, indigenous community, women and backward groups. The constitution must be made sustainable for country’s development, he underscored.

Source: National News Agency Nepal