Both mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates from ruling alliance have been elected in Bharatpur Metropolis. Renu Dahal from CPN (Maoist Centre) secured victory of Mayor with wide margin of 12,449 votes.

Dahal collected 52,030 votes while her nearest rival from CPN UML Bijay Subedi got 39,581 votes. Similarly, Nepali Congress' candidate Chintra Sen Adhikari became Deputy Mayor.

However, the Office of Chief Returning Officer is marking preparation to announce the victory formally.

The independent candidate for mayoral post Jagannath Poudel got 14,728 votes, thereby losing the post to Dahal.

It is the second time Dahal got elected as Mayor in Bharatpur Metropolis.

Dahal, born at Bharatpur Metropolis-23 on Ashar 23, 2033BS, is the daughter of Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre).

Dahal was also the Constituent Assembly member from 2064 to 2069BS. Currently, General Secretary of All Nepal Women Association (Revolutionary), Dahal had also worked as Joint-In-Charge of then Maoist party in Rolpa from 2061 to 2061BS.

She has worked in various other capacities in the party.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Adhikari defeated UML candidate Himala Gurung by wide margin of 22,191 votes. Gurung was RPP candidate for the deputy mayoral post. Adhikari collected 52,803 votes.

Adhikari is the Bharatpur Metropolis Committee President of Nepali Congress. Born in 2024BS, Adhikari had begun his political career since student age. He was elected Chair at ward no 21 in the last local level election from Nepali Congress.

A total of 127,839 votes were cast in the metropolis. Among 29 wards, NC garnered victory at ward no 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, 27 and 29 while UML won in 3, 11, 12, 18, 19 and 28; Maoist Centre in 13, 24, 26; CPN (Unified Socialist) in 7, 9 and 22. An independent candidate won in ward no 25.

Source: National News Agency Nepal