Science & Technology

Both mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates from the ruling alliance have won in Birgunj Metropolis.

Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) leader Rajesh Man Singh became Mayor by collecting 46,215 votes while his nearest rival from CPN UML Bijay Sarabagi got 23,671 votes.

Birgunj is only metropolis in Madhes Province. Singh won the election by wide margin of 22,544 votes.

Similarly, Nepali Congress candidate Imtiyaj Alam has been elected Deputy Mayor by collecting 25,158 votes. His nearest rival Purushottam Jha from Loktantrik Samajbadi Party got only 6,719 votes.

The Office of the Chief Returning Officer is making preparation for the formal announcement.

The ruling coalition had formed the electoral alliance where there are Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajbadi Party. Similarly, UML and Loktantrik Samajbadi Party had formed the electoral alliance by fielding Sarabagi as mayoral candidate. Sarabagi is the immediate past mayor of Birgunj Metropolis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal