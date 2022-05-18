Key Issues

A mayor candidate from the five-party alliance has emerged victorious in the local level elections in Baglung municipality of Baglung. Basanta Kumar Shrestha of the Nepali Congress won the election by beating his nearest competitor and outgoing mayor Janak Raj Poudel with a margin of 5821votes.

Shrestha finished the race with 14,678 while Poudel obtained 8,821. It may be noted that Shrestha was defeated to Poudel by 2,300 votes in the previous 2017 local elections.

Likewise, Raju Khadka of CPN ( Maoist Centre) who was in the race for deputy mayor from the alliance won the election by securing 12,427 while his nearest rival Sanjay Khadka of Rastriya Prajatantra Party got 80,064. The Baglung municipality consists of 14 wards and the candidates from the alliance have emerged victorious at 11 wards followed by three wards won by the CPN (UML) candidates and one by an independent candidate.

Source: National News Agency Nepal