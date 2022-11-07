General

Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader and the House of Representatives(HoR) election candidate from the Tanahu constituency -1, Ram Chandra Poudel, has said he is the election race with a dedication to contributing to the development of nation.

In his address to an election gathering at Bandipur rural municipality today, the leader said,” The country requires good governance which will take it towards the path of development,” he said, claiming that the existing alliance among the ruling parties was for establishing good governance in the nation. “We do not have big dreams and goals which seem unachievable, we are committed to ensuring people’s basic requirements and we will walk the talk.”

The leader took time to say that the existing alliance was formed to prevent the nation from heading towards ‘regression’ and the parties got united for the greater cause of the nation. “ We are together for safeguarding the Constitution”.

Source: National News Agency Nepal