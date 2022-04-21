Key Issues

Chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said the ruling five-party alliance was formed for the protection of political achievements and against regression.

At a programme organized by the party at Gaurigunj of Kailali on Thursday, Chairperson Dahal, who is also the former Prime Minister, made it clear that five-party alliance is for protecting constitution, inclusion, democratic republic and national integrity. He ruled out the possibility of breakaway of the alliance in the run up to election. "It is sheer conspiracy to think of the country heading a regressive path."

According to him, the regressive forces were nervous because of the electoral alliance forged among the ruling parties for six metropolises and 11 sub-metropolis. It has downcast the regressive elements, he argued.

On the occasion, other leaders including Khagaraj Bhatt spoke on the contemporary politics.

Source: National News Agency Nepal