Nepali Congress (NC) central member and candidate for the House of Representatives election from Morang constituency-6, Dr Shekhar Koirala, has said the ruling parties’ alliance should secure a win in the election for the ‘protection’ of the Constitution.

In his address to a corner meeting organised at Biratnagar today, the leader stressed the need of the victory of the alliance for as he argued strengthening democracy, preventing corruption and establishing good governance in the country.

Stating that education was vital for the building of a civilised society thus a nation and it is the high priority of the NC, he claimed that the party would prove its capability for accelerating development endeavors and clearing off misconducts it was given an opportunity to lead a new government.

As he vowed, it would stand for the cause of the poor, women and the senior citizens if it was allowed to serve the people for the next term.

National Assembly member and CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Gopi Achhami spoke the need of a success of the alliance candidates to take the country towards the path of development and prosperity.

Kedar Karki, the Provincial Election candidate from Biratnagar 6 (B) highlighted on the need of alliance’s victory in the election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal