The alliance of the ruling parties discussed the Cabinet expansion on Thursday. The meeting of the top leaders of the ruling parties held at Prime Minister's residence, Baluwatar, centered discussion on expansion of Council of Ministers.

Information to this was shared by Bishnu Sapkota, press coordinator of CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

The meeting was attended by PM and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Maoist Centre Chairperson Prachanda, Chairperson of CPN (Unified Socialist), Madhav Kumar Nepal and Chairperson of Janata Samajbadi Party, Upendra Yadav.

Meanwhile, the CPN (Unified Socialist) is holding its standing committee meeting. It is learnt that the meeting would decide the leaders to represent party in the government.

The Maoist Centre had finalized the names of the leaders to join the government on Wednesday. They are Devendra Poudel, Sashi Shrestha, Maheshwor Gahatraj and Bodhmaya Yadav.

Once the name list of the leaders to join the government from other ruling parties is received on time, the government is believed to get full shape on Friday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal