General

Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Rajendra Prasad Shrestha, has said two sides- progressive and regressive- were facing fierce fight in the coming November 20 election.

Speaking at an interaction here Monday, Minister Shrestha however worried that politics of alliance slowed implementation and institutionalization of federalism. About the progress of dialogue among ruling partners on seat sharing for election, Minister Shrestha claimed that the parties had agreed in some 135 constituencies out of 165.

He believed that the ruling parties would forge agreement in remaining 30 constituencies before Dashain festival. Discussions were on about provincial elections as well. The allocation of seats was managed based on organizational capacity and personality of vying candidates, Minister Shrestha revealed the criteria.

He commented that the old state mechanism was still raising head to obstruct progressive path the country has taken with the adoption of federal democratic republic. Minister Shrestha also made it clear that he was fielding himself from Kathmandu-7 in the coming federal election.

He claimed that he had huge contribution to the development activities as education, health, tourism, roadway, drinking water- in Kathmandu-7.

Source: National News Agency Nepal